CRT to Offer Financial Literacy Class

HARTFORD — Greater Hartford residents looking to brush up on financial literacy can do so in Hartford.

Thanks to the Community Renewal Team, which is currently accepting applications for its 8th annual Financial Literacy Institute.

Beginning Sept. 11, the free, 14-week program for adults will be offered at CRT’s main office at 555 Windsor St. in Hartford.

The deadline to apply is July 31.

The class will provide participants with an in-depth and engaging way to educate themselves and their family members about a wide range of financial matters, including household budgeting and managing cash flow; saving and investing; credit and credit rebuilding; various types of insurance; the psychology of money, financial goal setting and more.

“Our financial literacy mantra is: ‘Make your money work for you!’ This mindset, embraced and practiced, can lead you and your family on a journey to a more secure financial future. All you need to do is to take that first step with us,” said Eileen Feliciano, CRT’s Financial Literacy Coordinator.

Individuals that are interested in participating in this free educational program are encouraged to apply online:

http://www.crtct.org/en/financial-literacy-institute-enrollment-application.