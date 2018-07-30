State Rep Brandon McGee Faces Challenger

HARTFORD — The 5th Assembly District State Rep. Brandon McGee will face off his challenger Lawrence Jaggon at a forum on Tuesday at Hartford Public Library.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The fifth district includes parts of Hartford and Windsor.

McGee, 34, was first elected in 2012. He is a marketing and communications coordinator at Capitol Region Education Council. McGee failed to get an endorsement of the 5th Assembly District Convention in May.

Jaggon, 55, is a registered nurse at Community Health Services, and he is the endorsed Democratic candidate. Jaggon is an alternate on the Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission since 2013.

The democratic primary is set for Aug. 14.