Hartford Receives Grant to Fight Frog Hollow Blight

HARTFORD — The Frog Hollow neighborhood will soon get a face lift.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from Cities of Service City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block competition.

Hartford will receive $25,000 to be used as mini grants and resources to support the efforts of citizen groups and local nonprofits to prevent or eliminate property blight through home repairs, lot transformations and community clean ups in the Frog Hollow neighborhood.

In addition to the grant, two AmeriCorps VISTA members will be working with the city’s Blight Remediation Team to support Love Your Block projects in Frog Hollow.

Using the Cities of Service Love Your Block blueprint, city leaders will engage citizen volunteers and local nonprofits in co-creating solutions to urban blight. Cities of Service will provide expert technical assistance to winning cities for two years.

Cities of Services City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block was made possible with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Corporation for National and Community Service.