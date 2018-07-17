Greater Hartford Groups to Hold Teach-In

HARTFORD — The Charter Oak Cultural Center and the Jewish community will hold a “community teach-in” on July 23 in wake of the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border.

The event entitled “Community Teach-In: Responding to the Trauma of Children at Our Borders” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Road in Bloomfield.

The program will feature mental health experts, educations, students and child survivors.

Participants will gather “to learn more and to consider what we can do to curtail these heartless policies,” said Rabbi Debra Cantor, an organizer of the free event.

Participants will also learn about the impact and long-term ramifications of such abuse.

The event is sponsored by many community organizations, including: B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom/Neshama Center for Lifelong Learning; Charter Oak Cultural Center; Farmington Valley League of Light; Hartford Family Institute; Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford; Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford; Solomon Schechter Day School of Greater Hartford; University of Connecticut Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Life; CT Immigrant and Refugee Coalition; Thomas J. Dodd Research Center at UCONN; Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies, University of Hartford; Beth El Temple; Leonard E. Greenberg Center for the Study of Religion in Public Life, Trinity College; Christian Activities Council, Hartford; American Muslim Peace Initiative; Anti-Defamation League, CT; University of CT, Hartford.

For more information, contact Rabbi Donna Berman at (860) 573-7007 or donna.berman@charteroakcenter.org Rabbi Debra Cantor at (860)463-0986 or cantordebra@gmail.com