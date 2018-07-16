HARTFORD — Hartford’s Colt Park just moved to becoming a National Historic Park. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant package from government grants.

The package include the $750,000 grant from the National Park Services, a $50,000 from the state and $300,000 from the city of Hartford.

With this package Hartford will be able to “renovate and innovate” Colt Park facilities.

Plans include two new softball fields and basketball courts, improving on existing facilities such as walkway access to fields and completing the loop road of the park.

Creating of the park won Congressional approval in 2014.