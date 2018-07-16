Share |

Categorized | Hartford

Tags :

Hartford Receives $1.5 Million Grant for Colt Park

Posted on 16 July 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Hartford’s Colt Park just moved to becoming a National Historic Park. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant package from government grants.

The package include the $750,000 grant from the National Park Services,  a $50,000 from the state and $300,000 from the city of Hartford.

With this package Hartford will be able to “renovate and innovate” Colt Park facilities.

Plans include two new softball fields and basketball courts, improving on existing facilities such as walkway access to fields and completing the loop road of the park.

Creating of the park won Congressional approval in 2014.

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form