Meet the Candidates Forum Set for July 18

HARTFORD — The Hartford Votes Coalition will present a candidate forum featuring Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor on July 18 at the Hartford Public Library.

The public is invited to this free event to meet, hear from and ask questions of the candidates. All candidates who will be on the Aug. 14 primary ballot have confirmed their attendance: Candidates for Governor include Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim. Candidates for Lt. Governor include Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.

The moderator will be Emmy Award Winning Journalist Diane Smith.

The event will be at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St. Meet and greet will be at 5 p.m. and the forum will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For Spanish-English translation, child care, bus passes, or other accommodation, please call by July 16 at 860-201-6510.

The Hartford Votes ~ Hartford Vota Coalition is a non-partisan coalition of the organizations listed below working to increase voter engagement in Hartford. Hartford 2000 – Blue Hills Civic Association – CT Community Nonprofit Alliance – MetroHartford Alliance Hartford Public Library – League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford – Achieve Hartford! CT Center for a New Economy – Common Cause in

Connecticut – City of Hartford Registrars of Voters, A Better Way Foundation, Nancy A. Humphreys Institute for Political Social Work Office of the Secretary of the State – Hartford Listens/Community Capacity Builders.