East Hartford Police to Hire New Officers

EAST HARTFORD — The East Hartford Police Department is hiring.

The Department is accepting applications for the position of entry-level police officer.

East Hartford is a demographically diverse community with a population of about 50,000 in an urban/suburban environment. The East Hartford Police Department is one of the largest municipal police departments east of the Connecticut River with 122 sworn officers, specialized units and great promotional opportunities and career advancement.

To qualify you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, and be a non-smoker. Experience or education in some phase of law enforcement or criminal justice will be very helpful. Motivation, enthusiasm, and commitment to the community are mandatory.

East Hartford is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. Applications from women and members of minority groups are encouraged.

If you have any further questions regarding the job, please email them to Skyeremateng@easthartfordct.gov. For more information, requirements and application process please click Police App.