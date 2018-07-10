Stowe Center Presents “Quakers and Civil Rights”

HARTFORD — The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center’s Salons at Stowe will present “Quakers, Anti Slavery and Civil Rights: The Past and Present of Faith-Based Activism” on July 21 at the Stowe Center.

The free event will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 77 Forrest Street in Hartford.

The discussion will be on the history of Quaker involvement in the antislavery and civil rights movements as well as faith-based activism embodied by Quakers today.

From Levi and Catherine Coffin to Bayard Rustin, Quakers or the Religious Society of Friends have a long-standing history of social activism. From abolitionists to civil rights leaders, Friends have participated in causes furthering social equality for centuries

Speakers will include George J. Willauer, Professor Emeritus of English and Charles J. MacCurdy Professor Emeritus of American Studies at Connecticut College and John Humphries, Governor’s Council on Climate Change.

For more information, call 860-522-9258 x 317.