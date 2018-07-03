Share |

CREC to Offer Free Summer Meals

Posted on 03 July 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Capitol Region Education Council will help provide free meals to children 18 and under this summer.

Breakfast and lunch will be offered at CREC locations in Hartford, East Hartford and West Hartford.

Breakfast will be served from 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Greater Hartford Academy of Arts High School at 160 Huyshope Ave.
Meals will be served daily through Aug. 4 except for July 4.

Those interested in receiving more information should contact CREC at 111 Charter Oak Ave. Hartford or call 860-509-3774.

