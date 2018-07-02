Monday Night Jazz to Begin July 9

HARTFORD — The 51st annual Paul Brown Monday Night Jazz series will begin its 2018 season on July 9.

The event will featured Michael Palin and the other Orchestra plus the Jason Palmer Quartet featuring Donny McCaslin from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bushnell Park in downtown Hartford.

The series is presented by the Hartford Jazz Society and will continue every Monday night through Aug. 13. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Other performances include Eli Williams Blues Jazz Project and the Dr. Lonnie Smith trio; Don DePalma Trio with vocalist Linda Ransom and the Laszlo Gordony Sextet; West End Blend and the Theo Croker Quintet.

All concerts will be broadcast on WWUH 91.3 FM and on line at www.wwuh.org. The rain venue for Monday Night Jazz is Asylum Hill Congregational Church at 814 Asylum Ave., Hartford.

For more information about featured artists, visit www.hartfordjazzsociety.com