Latino Fest Has New Location

HARTFORD — Latino Fest has a new location this year.

The Fourth Annual Latino Fest will be held June 23 on the lawn of Good Shepherd Church 155 Wyllys St at the corner of Charter Oak Avenue. The free event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Latino Fest will kick off at 1 p.m. with performances by several youth dance groups.

The event will also host Mariachi Corazon de Oro and Mariachi Mexico Antiguo at 2 p.m. This will be followed by famed Hartford guitarist Lorena Garay and the Surcari Band to perform a wide range of traditional and contemporary Latin American music.

Other acts for the day will include Grupo Mambo Tropica with meringue and Bachata music, Joe Diaz y Su Grupo Boriken and King Heric and Tina Torres with Latin Pop songs.

The final act by Edwin Pabon y su Orquestra will pay tribute to Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit hartfordlatinofest.com.