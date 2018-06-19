Historical Society to Host Irish Music Concert

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Historical Society will host an outdoor Irish music concert this summer featuring fiddle music, step dancing and old style singing.

The quartet of Irish music masters will be held on June 21 at CHS, 1 Elizabeth St. in Hartford from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The concert is one in a series of the Connecticut Historical Society’s outdoor concert series on summer third Thursdays. This is also a part of Make Music Day, a global celebration of live free music in over 800 places including ten Connecticut cities.

The performers will be traditional dancer Kevin Doyle, designated as a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts; Bridget Fitzgerald, performer of the Irish traditional style of unaccompanied singing known as sean nos; fiddle player Dan Foster who will play tunes from his extensive repertoire and provide accompaniment for Kevin’s dancing; Mary Lee Partington, a singer and song writer inspired by local traditions and stories.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 860-236-5621 or go to www.chs.org.