Share |

Categorized | A & E, Hartford

Tags :

Beecher Stowe Offers Free Admission for Dads

Posted on 14 June 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — In an effort to honor Father’s Day, the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center will offer free tours for fathers on June 17.

The tour will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Center at 77 Forest Street in Hartford.

The tour will preview the famous author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which will inspire the family with a lesson about how one person can change the world.

Reservations are suggested for the 1:30 p.m. Family Tour, a hands-on , minds-on tour of Stowe’s home where storytelling, photographs and historic letters connect the past to the present for kids 5-12 with an adult.

Email info@stowecenter.org or call 860-522-9258 x317. Or visit HarrietBeecherStowe.org for more information.

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form