Beecher Stowe Offers Free Admission for Dads

HARTFORD — In an effort to honor Father’s Day, the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center will offer free tours for fathers on June 17.

The tour will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Center at 77 Forest Street in Hartford.

The tour will preview the famous author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which will inspire the family with a lesson about how one person can change the world.

Reservations are suggested for the 1:30 p.m. Family Tour, a hands-on , minds-on tour of Stowe’s home where storytelling, photographs and historic letters connect the past to the present for kids 5-12 with an adult.

Email info@stowecenter.org or call 860-522-9258 x317. Or visit HarrietBeecherStowe.org for more information.