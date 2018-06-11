Hartford Jazz Society to Hold Contest

HARTFORD — The Hartford Jazz Society will present its second Emerging Jazz Artists Showcase this summer in Hartford.

The winner will receive a cash prize and an opportunity to perform at the Hartford Jazz Society 57th Annual Jazz Cruise. Applications must be submitted by June 16.

The Hartford Jazz Society will accept submissions from musicians who have never been signed to a recording contract and who have not released any widely distributed recordings as a leader. Applicants must be 18 to qualify. The Hartford Jazz Society reserves the right to not accept any submissions that it determines do not to meet minimum standards for the competition.

During June and July, the Hartford Jazz Society will feature up to four videos on its website and invite the jazz audience to vote on its favorite solo artist each week. Four finalists will be selected and invited to perform one song as a soloist during the intermission at the 2018 Paul Brown Monday Night Jazz series July 9 through Aug. 13.

For more information on how to apply, go to the website www.hartfordjazzsoceity.com/artistshowcase.