LimeBike Launches in Hartford

HARTFORD — LimeBike, a bike share program based in California, is now in Hartford.

The company launched its pilot program in the capital city on Thursday.

Lime provides affordable, dock-free pedal bikes to cities and college campuses across the United States. And Lime is coming to Hartford at no cost to the city, officials said.

“Bringing this bikeshare pilot program to Hartford is part of our overall effort to make Hartford a more accessible, bike-friendly city – and also a greener, more sustainable city,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “LikeBikes will make it easy to get around Hartford quickly and conveniently, and I’m excited for Lime’s launch here in Hartford.”

Lime will be placing 300 of their bicycles throughout Hartford on Wednesday and Thursday, initially stationing them at hot spots they’ve identified across the city. Residents can download the Lime app, pick up a bike, ride at a rate of $1 for every 30 minutes, and lock and leave the bike anywhere for someone else to pick up.

All LimeBikes are GPS and 3-G enabled, allowing riders to find nearby bikes using the app. Watch a tutorial here.

“Lime will dramatically increase Hartford’s access to affordable, sustainable mobility,” said Darrin Rees, Lime’s Hartford Operations Manager. “As a Hartford resident for nearly 22 years, I have seen a lot of changes to the City over time, but I am extremely excited about this change that will have such a positive impact on the community. I look forward to continuing our work with the City and the local Lime team to ensure a successful and equitable program.”

The Lime Access program, which includes a text-to-unlock feature and discounted rates, is available for residents without smartphones and who are enrolled in a state or federal assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Lime Access members can purchase 100, 30-minute rides for just $5.

Hartford has been named a Bike-Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists