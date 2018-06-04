Hartford Public Library to Host West Indian Exhibit

HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Library on June 7 will open an exhibit featuring West Indians in Greater Hartford.

The kick off event for the exhibit, “A Home Away From Home: Greater Hartford’s West Indian Diaspora,” will be from 5:30 p.m. at the Hartford History Center at the library at 500 Main St.

Guests will enjoy refreshment, a live presentation by Island Reflections Dance Theater Company and a brief talk by Dr. Fiona Vernal, Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at the University of Connecticut.

The talk will be about Greater Hartford’s West Indian history within the context of the Diaspora.

The exhibition is sponsored by the West Indian Social Club of Hartford, UConn Humanities Institute and the Hartford History Center.