Hartford Police Department Seeks New Recruits

HARTFORD — Beginning June 4, the Hartford Police Department will be accepting applications for new recruits.

The department is seeking Hartford residents and nonresidents for its police force. Applicants must be 21 years or older at the time of application, must provide proof of citizenship and possess a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

Applicant will face an examination process that includes a physical ability test, a written and an oral test. Applications will be accepted until July 13.

To be appointed, candidates must also pass a drug test a background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination and an interview with the Chief of Police. Each candidate will also have a one-year probationary period after graduating from the police academy.

Applications will be available at policeapp.com/HartfordCT or by emailing JoinHPD@hartford.gov. Applicants can also call 860-757-4233 if they have questions.