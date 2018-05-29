East Hartford Police to Participate in Torch Run

EAST HARTFORD — This June, the East Hartford Police will join other police departments around the state to “carry the torch” for a noble cause.

More than 20 East Hartford police officers will escort the Connecticut Special Olympics Torch through East Hartford on June 7 as part of the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

This multi-day event raises money and awareness about special olympics in Connecticut. The East Hartford Police Department has run this event since its inception in 1986.

Chief Scott Sansom said: “It is an honor to participate, to help ‘carry the torch’ for such a noble cause. The courage and dedication displayed by Special Olympics athletes is an inspiration for all.”

The East Hartford leg of the Torch Run will begin at 12 p.m. on June 7, when the South Windsor PD passes the torch at the South Windsor / East Hartford Town Line on Ellington Road.

The EHPD will carry the torch down Ellington Road and Main Street, passing Town Hall, to the Glastonbury Town Line, where they will hand it off to the Glastonbury Police Department.

For more information, and an approximate schedule, please consult the Special Olympics of Connecticut Website at: http://www.soct.org/ways-give/lawenforcement-torch-run