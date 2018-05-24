Latino Fund to Host Discussion on Impact of Hurricane Maria

HARTFORD — The Latino Endowment Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will be hosting a discussion on the local impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria have had on the Greater Hartford region.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be on May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Lyceum at 227 Lawrence St. in Hartford.

The event will feature a panel discussion with individuals who have been working with displaced residents from Puerto Rico and the Islands including: Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriquez, Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools; Aura Alvarado, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Capitol Region Education Council; Dr. Charles Venator-Santiago, University of Connecticut, El Instituto for Latino Studies and Wildaliz Bermudez, Councilwoman, City of Hartford

In November 2017, the Hartford Foundation established the Respond-Rebuild-Renew Fund in response to the growing needs faced by individuals and families relocating to Greater Hartford following natural disasters.

In response to the lack of data on the long-term impact of displaced individuals and families relocating to Greater Hartford, the Hartford Foundation awarded a $47,280 grant to the University of Connecticut’s El Instituto: Institute for Latina/o Caribbean and Latin American Studies and the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College to launch a survey to better understand the long-term impact of displacement on the Greater Hartford region.

University of Connecticut Professor Charles Venator-Santiago will present some of the key findings of this survey at the event.

This event is open to the public but those who would like to attend must RSVP at www.hfpg.org/events<http://www.hfpg.org/events> and enter the code LEFReliefUpdate. Seating is limited and registration will be closed on May 29.