Hartford to Host Drill and Drum Team Competition

Posted on 23 May 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Get ready for the rumble and tumble.

Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Team will host its fourth annual Stomp The Violence East Coast Explosion Drill and Drum Team competition on May 26 at Dunkin Donuts Stadium.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stadium 1214 Main Street in Hartford and is expected to host team from New York, Philadelphia, Delaware and others from the northeast.

The reigning champions, including Brooklyn United, are expected to return this Saturday.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To order tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/stomp-the-violence-tickets Or call Terry Starks at 860-913-8282.

