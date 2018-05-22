GMChorale to Host Festive Gala for Music Lovers

MIDDLETOWN — The members of the GMChorale invite friends and music lovers to join them for a festive gala event in Middletown.

With 80 singers from 34 Connecticut towns, the GMChorale is known for its compelling performances of choral masterworks and the commissioning of new music from emerging and established composers.

The event will befrom 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Wadsworth Mansion at Long Hill, 421 Wadsworth St. in Middletown.

The GMChorale just completed its 41st season with an electrifying performance of Jepthe, a ground-breaking but seldom-performed oratorio by the early Baroque composer Giacomo Carissimi.

At the June 10 gala, the GMChorale will celebrate the season just ended, announce programs for the upcoming season, and thank and honor Artistic Director Joseph D’Eugenio, who has led the artistic programs for twenty years.

Attendees will enjoy music and conversation at the Wadsworth Mansion, a beautifully restored grand property nestled into the gently rolling hills of Middletown. During the event, guests may partake of fine food, an open bar for beer, wine and soft drinks, and a cash bar for mixed drinks.

A variety of tempting gifts and experiences will be on auction, including a week at a Maine vacation spot; a special weekend in Stockbridge, Mass., including tickets to Tanglewood; framed artwork from Ursel’s Web; tickets to Long Wharf Theater, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival, the Yard Goats, and an array of museums and cultural centers; and an abundance of gift baskets.

Tickets for the GMChorale’s Summer Gala are just $75 each; reservations are required by May 26, 2018. Order online atwww.gmchorale.org or write to info@gmchorale.org.