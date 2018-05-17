William Caspar Graustein Celebrates 25 Years

HAMDEN — The William Caspar Graustein Memorial Fund on Thursday will be hosting a series of celebratory events to commemorate 25 years of philanthropic service in Connecticut.

The year-long celebration will kick-off with a launch event on May 17, 2018, to reflect on the successes won, lessons learned, and stories told throughout the years, organizers said. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2319 Whitney Ave # 2B in Hamden.

The kick-off celebration will bring together those grantees and other supporters of the Memorial Fund from the last 25 years and will feature words from the organization’s trustees and current and former executive directors.

In addition to a launch and closing event, the Memorial Fund host six regional events that bring together past and present grantees, partners and community members. These events will take place in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, New London, and Middletown.

The Memorial Fund opened its doors in Connecticut 25 years ago with a mission to improve the effectiveness of education. Three years ago the organization adopted a new mission to focus on achieving equity in education by working with those affected and ending racism and poverty.