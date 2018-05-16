CPTV To Air Documentary of Barnes Group

HARTFORD — CPTV will be airing a documentary to commemorate the 160th anniversary of respected Connecticut manufacturer Barnes Group, Inc. The documentary will be previewed at a June 16 celebration in Hartford.

Barnes Group has a long and storied history of innovation and technological advancement in manufacturing. A business that began in 1857, as a small U.S. spring manufacturer in Bristol, Connecticut, has become a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Highlights from Barnes Group’s illustrious history include providing the springs used in spacesuits for Astronaut John Glenn’s first orbital flight around the earth in 1962, the Apollo 11 lunar spacecraft in 1969, and NASA’s Curiosity Rover in 2012.

Representatives said they hope the documentary will “shine a light on the state’s rich manufacturing heritage and inspire a new generation of innovators to carry it forward.”

The June 16, 2018 celebration will be held at the Hartford Marriott Downtown starting at 6 p.m., both to celebrate Barnes Group’s legacy and to unveil the upcoming Connecticut Public documentary “The Barnes Way, A Connecticut Original Goes Global.”

The documentary shows how Barnes Group’s culture built on values and its market leadership based on expertise and innovation has fueled its global growth.

Proceeds from the event will benefit “Made in Connecticut,” Connecticut Public’s multi-platform commitment to highlighting Connecticut’s rich manufacturing base – past, present and future.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere locally on CPTV, June 19 at 8 p.m.