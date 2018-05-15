Share |

Capital to Hold Summer Program

Posted on 15 May 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Capital Community College will hold a summer computer science program for students.

The program for children 12 to 15 will provide an active and fun loving environment for students while introducing them to computer science, organizers said.

The program will run July 9 to July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $200 per student. Need based scholarships are available for Hartford and East Hartford students.

Students will learn how to design and create webpages and mobile apps on Android smartphones.  They will also be introduced to a range of programming tools and will participate in leadership activities to build skills in team working problem solving critical thinking and presentation.

To apply, parents or guardians must complete an application at www.capitalcc.edu/csprogram and send completed application forms to sfreeman@capitalcc.edu or mail to Summer  CS Programs, Capital Community College, 950 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103. Att: Seth Freeman

