ActUp Theater Company to Present Hip Hop Remix, The Wiz

HARTFORD — The ActUp Theater Company will present The Wiz, a remixed hip-hop, reggae, jazz version of the legendary movie, The Wizard of Oz.

The event will be at Annie Fisher Magnet School, 280 Plainfield St. in Hartford on June 7 at 7 p.m., June 8 at 7 p.m. and June 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are from $15 to $25 and can be ordered online at the wizofoz@Eventbrite.ct

The Wiz was first presented on Broadway in 1974 and later made into a movie in 1978. It starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

Act Up will showcase a multicultural cast or more than 50 inner city youth and community members.

The show includes famous songs such as “Ease on Down the Road”, “Be a Lion” and “Don’t Go Bring Me No Bad News”. Choreography is by JusMove Studio.

For more information about ActUp Theater Inc, visit www.actuptheater.org, or call Preistley Johnson at 860-918-8405, or email actuptheater@gmail.com.