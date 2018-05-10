Festival of Gospel and Folk Music Comes to Woolsey

NEW HAVEN — The GMChorale and Alchemy will perform in “Singing Together for Peace,” an inter-generational festival of gospel and folk music on May 12.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Woolsey Hall in New Haven.

“Singing Together for Peace” is presented by the Saecula Choir Foundation (SCF) in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the Elm City & United Girls’ Choirs. The event is a fundraiser for the SCF’s Sisters in Song Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support for girls and young women who would otherwise be unable to afford high-quality musical training. In addition to the public concert, the singers will participate in a masterclass on gospel and folk music led by renowned singer-songwriter Michael Brown.

With 80 singers from 34 Connecticut towns, the GMChorale is known for its compelling performances of choral masterworks and the commissioning of new music from emerging and established composers.

“The ‘Singing Together for Peace’ festival is an excellent opportunity for the singers of the GMChorale to share their extensive choral experience with younger singers from other ensembles. And in turn, they will learn from others who also bring a wealth of experience, and they will be enriched by singing alongside fellow musicians from other communities and other music traditions,” said the GMChorale’s Artistic Director, Joseph D’Eugenio.

The Festival concert on May 12 is open to the public; tickets are available on a “pay what you can” basis. For more information on the Festival, visit https://saecula.org/.