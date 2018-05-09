Share |

Hartford’s 4th District Special Election Set for June 4

Posted on 09 May 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Hartford residents will have their say in who replace former State Rep. Angel Arce.

Arce represented Hartford’s 4th District. He was forced to resign after allegations of unprofessional conduct with a minor.

So far, three candidates will be on the ballot for the June 4 election: Hartford City Councilman and endorsed Democrat Julio Concepcion, who serves as Vice President for Metro Hartford Alliance; Endorsed Republican Candidate and Hartford Police Detective Bryan Nelson, and petitioning candidate and Connecticut Economic Resource Center employee, Jessica Inacio.

The district includes parts of downtown Hartford, South Green, and Barry Square.

