Hooker Day Parade and Festival to End in Bushnell Park

HARTFORD — The Hooker Day Festival will culminate on May 12 in the Bushnell Park.

The parade, founded in 1991 by former mayor Mike Peters, will have a new format. It will include a weeklong festival that ends with a parade in the Bushnell Park on Saturday.

The one-day event was expanded to five events from May 5 to May 12 and includes an art exhibit, literary reading, food market, a parade and park festival.

Notable participants include award-winning dancer Arien Wilkerson, hip-hop group Uzoo and Hartford Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Team. Hartford recording artist Tang Sauce will be the master of ceremonies.

After the parade on Saturday, there will be performances on Trinity Street.

The event is free and open to the public.