Artist Collective to Host Jackie McClean Memorial Concert

Posted on 07 May 2018

HARTFORD  — The Artist Collective will host a special concert to honor its founder, saxophonist Jackie McClean, on May 19.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. at the Artist Collective 1200 Albany Ave.

McClean and his wife, Dollie, founded the Artist Collective in 1970. His son, Rene will perform a show entitled “Ancestral Calling, Music of the Spirit” at the concert with a band comprised of Stave Davis, Trombone, Hurbert Eaves  on piano, Nat Reeves on bass, Carl Allen on drums and Neil Clarke, on African percussion.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

For more information, call 860-527-3205.

