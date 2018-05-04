CRT’s YouthBuild Program Seeks Applicants

HARTFORD — The Community Renewal Team’s youth program is now accepting applications for its job training, education and leadership development program.

CRT’s Capital City YouthBuild AmeriCorps provides job training and life skills to young adults from 18 to 24 living in Hartford.

Those selected for the YouthBuild program learn job skills and serve the community by building affordable housing in partnership with Hartford Housing Authority and working with various construction companies throughout the region.

CRT provides YouthBuild participants with ongoing support to ensure that new graduates are successful in thier chosen career, organizers said.

For more information, or to apply for a position with CRT’s Capital City YouthBuild program, please call 860-560-5308 or email youthbuild@crtct.org.