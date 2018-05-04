Share |

Categorized | Hartford, Neighborhood

Tags : ,

CRT’s YouthBuild Program Seeks Applicants

Posted on 04 May 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — The Community Renewal Team’s youth program is now accepting applications for its job training, education and leadership development program.

CRT’s Capital City YouthBuild AmeriCorps provides job training and life skills to young adults from 18 to 24 living in Hartford.

Those selected for the YouthBuild program learn job skills and serve the community by building affordable housing in partnership with Hartford Housing Authority and working with various construction companies throughout the region.

CRT provides YouthBuild participants with ongoing support to ensure that new graduates are successful in thier chosen career, organizers said.

For more information, or to apply for a position with CRT’s Capital City YouthBuild program, please call 860-560-5308 or email youthbuild@crtct.org.

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form