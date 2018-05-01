Website Offers Access to Programs and Services

ROCKY HILL — A new feature on the 211ct.org website makes it easier for people to get connected with essential programs, services and information.

The 2-1-1 Connecticut recently announced the release of a new website feature, My 211 Account. Officials said the My 211 Account makes it easier for people to access the resources they need.

Visitors to the site can sign up for a free and start building, saving and sharing custom resource lists.

The 2-1-1 is a free, confidential information and referral service that connects nearly

94 percent of the nation to essential health and human services either online or over the phone. The 2-1-1 maintains a continuously updated database of more than 40,000 programs and services and is proud to be the first place Connecticut residents turn to access help and find resources in their communities.

With the release of this new website feature, 2-1-1 Connecticut seeks to help more Connecticut residents access the help and information they need.

“With more and more people seeking help and information through our website, we

recognize the importance of ensuring resources can be quickly found, saved and shared.

My 211 Account enables community providers, case workers and individuals to create

custom resource lists and care plans that can be saved, shared, implemented and

updated as needed,” said Richard Porth, President, United Way of Connecticut.