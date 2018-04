WEST HARTFORD — U.S. Rep John Larson will be holding a public forum to discuss the cost of higher education, national service and other matters.

The event is scheduled for May 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Lourdes Hall Room 115 at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

For more information visit, https://larson.house.gov/issues/national-service.