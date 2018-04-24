March of Dimes Walk Set for Sunday

EAST HARTFORD — It’s that time again.

Community residents, corporate teams, and families of premature babies on April 29 will march together to help raise funds to ensure that every baby gets the best possible start.

The march will be at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the march will step off at 10 a.m.

March of Dimes’ largest annual fundraiser is a day for everyone to hope, remember, celebrate and champion moms and babies.

The March for Babies community bands together to fight for the health of all moms and babies.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. The organization supports research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, March of Dimes also empower every mom and every family.

For more information, visit marchforbabies.org/event/greaterhartford