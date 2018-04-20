Whoopi Goldberg to Keynote Ceremony

Goldberg has garnered a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony and two Golden Globe awards during a career that has spanned more than 40 years, according to the press release by Goodwin College. She has also been a moderator on the TV talk show “The View.”

Goodwin’s commencement will be held June 2 at 10 a.m. at its River Campus on Riverside Drive in East Hartford.

The school will award degrees and certificates in health care, nursing, human services, education, business and manufacturing. About 450 of those graduates and their families will attend the commencement.

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.goodwin.edu.