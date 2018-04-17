CONCORA’s Summer Festival Seeks Choral Singers

HARTFORD — Experienced choral singers are invited to apply to participate in CONCORA’s Summer Festival, “Wonderful Town! A Bernstein Centenary.”

The festival runs from July 29 through Aug. 4; all events take place at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St. in Berlin. The deadline to apply is May 20.

Up to 150 singers will be accepted for the 2018 Festival Choir. The 2018 Summer Festival will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Festival and the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Leonard Bernstein.

Now in its 20th season, CONCORA’s Summer Festival offers amateur singers an opportunity to rehearse, learn, and perform with CONCORA (Connecticut Choral Artists), the region’s oldest and best-known professional choir, and Artistic Director Chris Shepard.

The Festival offers a week of exceptional music-making, uplifting repertoire, and high artistic standards in a relaxed atmosphere with plenty of opportunities for socializing, renewing friendships, and making new friends. In evening and weekend sessions, participants rehearse with Artistic Director Chris Shepard and an ensemble of CONCORA’s professional singers, enjoying informal social events along the way. The Festival culminates in a public concert on Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m.

As 2018 marks the 20th edition of the Summer Festival and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, Shepard has chosen a celebratory all-Bernstein program.

“Choral organizations all over the world are marking the Bernstein centenary with performances of the composer’s popular Chichester Psalms,” said Shepard. “Because the Summer Festival Choir performed that music fairly recently, we are taking advantage of the centenary to explore and perform some of Bernstein’s other wonderful choral music, with choral selections from West Side Story, Mass, Peter Pan, Candide, and Wonderful Town. It’s going to be great fun for the singers and a treat for our audience.”

Qualified high school and college-age students may apply to attend the Festival on full scholarship as choral scholars.

Information about the Festival, including details on schedule, registration, application and scholarship forms, and more, may be found at the “Summer Festival” page at CONCORA’s website: http://www.concora.org/summer-festival.html.

Tickets for the Aug. 4 summer festival concert will go on sale in June at www.concora.org.