Manufacturing Consortium to Host Trade Specialist

Posted on 11 April 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

WETHERSFIELD — New trade strategies to increase international sales will be explored at the April 18 meeting of the Southwest CT Manufacturing Consortium.

The event will be held at the Housatonic Community College’s Beacon Hall Event Center, Room 214, and will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Housatonic Community College is at 900 Lafayette Boulevard in Bridgeport.

Guest speaker will be Melissa Grosso, a senior international trade specialist with U.S. Department of Commerce’s Connecticut office.

“Melissa will share information on export-related services offered by the US Department of Commerce which are designed to help Connecticut companies increase their international sales,” said Lori-Lynn Chatlos, Business Services Coordinator in the Bridgeport American Job Center, and project coordinator.

Admission to the meeting is free, but pre-registration is required.  Please contact Chatlos at lorilynn.chatlos@ct.gov to register for additional information.

