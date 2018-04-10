‘Second Chance’ Program Recognized

HARTFORD — Hartford-area advocates and volunteers of a program that gives former offenders a second chance will be recognized by state officials this week.

The Second Chance IBEST Program, led by Capital Workforce Partners in partnership with a dozen other agencies, will be holding its Second Annual IBEST Second Chance Recognition Awards Event at the Chrysalis Center in Hartford on April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will honor Returning Citizens, advocates, employers and other partners who have participated and supported 275 Returning Citizens working to gain employment in the Capitol Region in the past two years.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy, Department of Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson, and Jay Williams, President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will join Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner Cheryl Cepelak and other state and local officials to recognize the success of the former offenders who have received training and placed in jobs and other partners.

Through the collective efforts of the Hartford’s Best Chance Program, the partnership has supported diverse employment, training, support and retention services to several hundred Returning Citizens for placement in a variety job sectors including manufacturing, culinary, construction, retail, and hospitality.

“The Best Chance Program serves as a model ‘Second Chance Program,’ supporting the importance of employment and training services for Returning Citizens to gain the necessary skills needed to obtain employment self-sufficiency and contribute to the local and regional economy,” said Alex Johnson, President, and CEO of Capital Workforce Partners.

This annual event is in the second year and will issue awards for Personal Achievement, Professional/Community, Employer recognition and the Sharon O’Meara Community Partner of the Year Aw