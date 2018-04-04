Share |

Categorized | Hartford, Nation/World

Hartford Churches to Commemorate King

Posted on 04 April 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., six Hartford churches will ring their bells for one minute at 7:01 p.m. on April 4, the day King was shot 50 years ago.

Faith Congregational Church, Asylum Hill Congregational Church, Church of the Good Shepherd, St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Emanuel Lutheran Church, and Trinity Episcopal Church will be participating will honor MLK50 years later in a tribute to King’s legacy of civil and human rights.

The death of the civil rights leader is being commemorated with marches, speeches and reflections across the nation. He was 39 years old when he was shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN on April 4, 1968.

 

