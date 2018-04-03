East Hartford Public Library to Host Poetry Reading

EAST HARTFORD — The East Hartford Public Library will host poet John L. Stanizzi on April 17.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free at the Library at 840 Main St.

Stanizzi is the author of six collections – Ecstasy Among Ghosts, Sleepwalking, Dance Against the Wall, After the Bell, Hallelujah Time!, and High Tide – Ebb Tide. Besides the CRR, his poems have appeared in Prairie Schooner, American Life in Poetry, The New York Quarterly, The Cortland Review, The Paterson Literary Review, Rattle, Tar River Poetry, and many others. He’s been translated into Italian and appeared in El Ghibli, the Journal of Italian Translations Bonafinni, Poetarium Silva, and L’Ombra delle Parole. His new collection, Chants, will be out in 2018 with Cervena Barva Press.

Stanizzi has read at venues all over New England, including the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival and Mystic Arts Café, and he is a teaching artist with Poetry Out Loud, as well as the coordinator of Hill-Stead Museum’s Fresh Voice Poetry Competition

A former New England Poet of the Year, Stanizzi grew up on Collimore Road in East Hartford. After graduating from St. Mary’s School he went on to East Hartford High School, where he first began to work seriously on his poems, with the help of his English teacher and dear friend, Teresa Vincenzo. John also worked in his father’s upholstery business, “Office Seating Service,” on John Street in East Hartford before heading off to Wesleyan University. These days, he teaches literature at Manchester Community College in Manchester, CT and he lives with his wife, Carol, in Coventry.

Stanizzi’s reading is co-sponsored by the East Hartford Public Library and the East Hartford Commission on Culture and Fine Arts. For more information and to register, visit easthartfordct.gov/library or call the library at 860-290-4332.