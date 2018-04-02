Veterans Department to Host Heroes for Hire Job Fair

WETHERSFIELD — The 2018 edition of the Heroes 4 Hire Veterans Career Fair returns this Wednesday, featuring more than 100 employers who will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rentschler Field Ballroom in East Hartford.

The largest of its kind a veterans-focused event in New England, Heroes 4 Hire is sponsored – the Connecticut Department of Labor, the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Entercom, Pratt & Whitney and Travelers.

“This is our 14th year holding the Heroes 4 Hire Veterans Career Fair, and all indications are that this year’s event, with 100-plus companies and service organizations already signed up, will be one of the largest yet,” notes State Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson. “Attendees and their spouses will be able to meet with a wide range of companies, service providers and educational institutions regarding employment opportunities and programs that serve veterans. Admission is free, and there is plenty of parking.”

Among the companies taking part will be Albertus Magnus, Foxwoods General Dynamics – Electric Boat Mohegan Sun, Pratt and Whitney Stanley Black and Decker, Tilcon, USPS, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Yarde Metals.

A complete list of participating companies, as well as directions to Rentschler Field, is available at www.ctjobfairs.com