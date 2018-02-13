Real Arts Way Presents Photo Exhibit

HARTFORD — Real Art Ways will present an exhibition of large-scale photographs by Andrew Buck this February through May.

The opening event is scheduled for Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Creative Cocktail Hour. The exhibition will be on view through May 27. Gallery hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Andrew Buck’s sense of the term “landscape” is inspired by the writings of John Brinkerhoff Jackson. “He went back to the source word, the German landschaften, which referred to that which results when ‘man’ reconfigures and uses the land, in essence creating his own landscape on the natural landscape.”

Real Art Ways Executive Director Will K. Wilkins says, “Andrew Buck’s work is abstract, specific, tactile and spirited. There is a lot going on in what seems like straight-forward landscape.”

Buck is interested in the documentary aspects of his work, but he also cites abstract expressionism as an inspiration.

“The sheer size of the space of most quarries is awe-inspiring in a strange manner,” he says. “That is, that these spaces are man-made, not natural. Many of them are otherworldly in both appearance and in actual experience. The overwhelming silence enhances the experience.”

Buck lives and works in Farmington, Connecticut. His work is included in many public and private collections, include the Yale University Art Gallery and the New Britain Museum of American Art.