Black History Series Begins at Capital

Posted on 12 February 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Capital Community College will continue its  annual lecture series on Hartford History this and every third Thursday until April.

The next event, Black History is American (& Local) History, A Travelogue, is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Centinel Hill Hall, 1lth Floor, Capital Community  College, 950 Main St at 5:30 p.m.

This program will explore African American stories by taking you on a journey of discovery to southern plantations and Civil Right museums of astonishing reach and ambition in Atlanta, Memphis, Charleston, Birmingham, Baltimore and Detroit. It will also give a sampling of case studies – as house museums in the northeast pull back the curtain on their sometimes vivid and well-documented African-American connections. And it will suggest a path forward for Hartford’s black history and the John E. Rogers archive and the work that needs to be done going forward.

The talk, A Travelogue, will be given by William Hosely,  formerly a curator and exhibition developer at Wadsworth Atheneum and director of Connecticut Landmarks and New Haven Museum.

The next events are

Thursday March 22nd at 5:30 – “For Our City’s Welfare:” Protestants, Philanthropy and the  Contest Over Local Identity in Nineteenth Century Hartford  by Andrew Walsh. Trinity  College

Thursday April 26th at 5:30 – Rediscovering the Hartford Art Scene, 1850-1950 by Gary  Knoble, Independent Scholar.

