Black History Series Begins at Capital

HARTFORD — Capital Community College will continue its annual lecture series on Hartford History this and every third Thursday until April.

The next event, Black History is American (& Local) History, A Travelogue, is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Centinel Hill Hall, 1lth Floor, Capital Community College, 950 Main St at 5:30 p.m.

This program will explore African American stories by taking you on a journey of discovery to southern plantations and Civil Right museums of astonishing reach and ambition in Atlanta, Memphis, Charleston, Birmingham, Baltimore and Detroit. It will also give a sampling of case studies – as house museums in the northeast pull back the curtain on their sometimes vivid and well-documented African-American connections. And it will suggest a path forward for Hartford’s black history and the John E. Rogers archive and the work that needs to be done going forward.

The talk, A Travelogue, will be given by William Hosely, formerly a curator and exhibition developer at Wadsworth Atheneum and director of Connecticut Landmarks and New Haven Museum.

The next events are

Thursday March 22nd at 5:30 – “For Our City’s Welfare:” Protestants, Philanthropy and the Contest Over Local Identity in Nineteenth Century Hartford by Andrew Walsh. Trinity College

Thursday April 26th at 5:30 – Rediscovering the Hartford Art Scene, 1850-1950 by Gary Knoble, Independent Scholar.