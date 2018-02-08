Ana Navarro to Keynote Latina Symposium

HARTFORD — Ana Navarro, a leading Latino political voice, will keynote the 2018 Latinas & Power Symposium at the Hilton Hotel in May.

Navarro is a popular political commentator currently appearing on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. She is a frequent recurring guest panelist on ABC’s The View.

The event, which is in its 15 year, will be held May 17, 2018, at the Hilton Hotel in Hartford from 8 am – 5 p.m.

Since 2004, the one-day event has grown to be the premier New England gathering of Latinas on the move. Latinas & Power inspires women with a full day of empowering workshops, motivational speakers, a career expo, a business tradeshow, and a treasure trove of networking activities.

In the morning, the event’s Latina View Panel features keynote speaker, Stacie M. De Armas, VP Strategic Initiatives & Consumer Engagement at Nielsen; Patricia Russo, Executive Director, Women’s Campaign School/Yale University; Belen Mendoza, VP for Campaigns, AARP National & State Public Advocacy Campaigns; Bárbara Serrano, author and TV financial commentator specializing in financial wellness and empowerment; Glenda Ciampa, IT Quality Assurance Manager, MassMutual; and Marilyn Alverio, who is also a corporate marketing professional at MassMutual. The panel will focus on Nielsen’s Latinas 2.0 report, Latinas 2.0, released in September, 2017.

Morning and afternoon breakout session speakers and presenters include Barbara Serrano, author of Rica; Anna Giraldo-Kerr, CEO, Shades of Success, Inc.; Yai Vargas, CEO The Latinista; Karla Medina, owner of Sudor Taino and master trainer; and Luz Ramos, actor, restaurateur, and entrepreneur.

Latinas & Power always attracts high-profile celebrities and accomplished Latinas who come with a powerful and culturally relevant story to share. In past years, Rita Moreno, Andrea Navedo, Vikki Carr, and Rosie Perez provided role models to Symposium participants.

Latinas & Power is supported by the region’s largest and most-respected companies, including MassMutual, Prudential Financial, CHET, Buzz Engine, AARP, Farmington Bank, CIGNA, Eversource, The Hartford, Space Craft, Webster Bank, CT Housing & Finance Authority, Carmelo Communication, and El Show de Analeh.

This year, the Symposium focuses on being “fiscally conscious and how to secure financial wellness and independence.”