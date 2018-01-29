Quinnipiac Announces New President

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University on Monday announced its new president: Judy D. Olian.

Olian is currently dean and John E. Anderson Chair of Management at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and will bring “a rich combination of academic and intellectual expertise” to Quinnipiac, school officials said at a press conference on Monday.

Olian will succeed Quinnipiac President John L. Lahey on July 1, 2018, Lahey, who has been president of Quinnipiac since 1987, announced his plans to retire last April, and the board of trustees conducted a national search for his replacement.

As dean and John E. Anderson Chair in Management at UCLA since 2006, Olian directs a graduate business school that is universally regarded as a leader and innovator in higher education, annually providing management education across master’s and doctoral programs, and to more than 2,000 working professionals through executive education programs.

At UCLA, Olian was known for her commitment to academic and teaching excellence as well as her work as a consensus-building leader and a strong advocate for gender equity.

Olian earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and her master’s degree and PhD in industrial relations at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Over the course of her academic career, she has been widely published in journals on human resource management, top management team composition and the business alignment of management systems.

“I like being in touch regularly with the community, whether it is students, alumni, board members, faculty or administrators. I benefit from their ideas and seek different ways to connect with each,” said Olian, who has spent significant parts of her life in Australia, Israel and the U.S. “I grew up in communities around the world. I’m attracted to the purpose and mission of Quinnipiac, and its comfort in leading change. I’ve seen a remarkable trajectory of growth in this university. I am eager to partner across the community in building on that.”

Olian was recommended to the Quinnipiac’s board of trustees by a search committee.

.