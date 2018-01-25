Hartford Police Arrest Vine Street Hit-and-Run Suspect

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have arrested a Hartford man who allegedly struck two women that later died from severe injuries.

Police arrested Lorenzo Ivery, 25, of 135 Dart St., Hartford for making a false statement, hindering prosecution and owner liability.

Ivery was in the car when it struck the two women who were exiting a taxi.

The victims, Tina Fontanez, 25, of 23 Williams St., Hartford and Catlina Melendez, 24, of 95 Vine St., Hartford were exiting a taxi at the intersection of Bethel St. and Guilford St, when they were hit by Ivery’s car traveling north on Vine St.

A short time later, Ivery reported the vehicle stolen. Based on physical evidence and video surveillance, detectives were able to determine that Ivery was an occupant, but not the driver of the evading vehicle

According to police, officers were dispatched to 95 Vine St. on Jan. 16 at 9:36 p.m. There, they found Fontanez and Melendez suffering from severe wounds. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital, where Fontanez was pronounced dead. And Melendez was in critical condition. On Jan. 23, Melendez died.

Responding officers located an unoccupied 2006 silver Acura near the crash scene at Bethel and Guilford.

Ivery’s car was traveling north on Vine Street. The two pedestrians, who had just exited a cab, were in the travel lanes of Vine St when they were struck, police said. The driver fled the scene and left the car atthe intersection of Bethel St. and Guilford St.

Ivery is currently held on $150,000 bond.