State Officials Urge Free Flu Shot for Residents

HARTFORD — In effort to protect the public’s health and reduce the spread of the flu virus, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is teaming up with local health departments to provide free or low cost flu vaccine.

The department is strongly encouraging all Connecticut residents over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot. Free flu vaccine will be available at several locations across the state on Jan. 27.

It is not too late to get protection from the flu this season, state officials said.

The schedule and locations of Flu Clinics on Jan. 27 can be found on the DPH website:

Vaccine administered to children 18 years of age and younger will be made available free of charge. Vaccine for children comes from the Connecticut Vaccine Program. Managed by DPH, this program provides influenza vaccine free of charge for all children 6 months through 18 years of age. Adult vaccine will be provided at no cost to those without insurance.

Residents with insurance should bring their card and will be charged a small administrative fee, but will not be charged out of pocket for the vaccine. State health officials say flu activity in Connecticut continues to increase. As of Jan. 13, more 1,342 people have tested positive for the flu so far this season, and 615 have been hospitalized with the illness. There have also been 21 flu-related deaths so far this season.

Typical symptoms of the flu include sudden fever, aching muscles, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, headache, and eye pain.