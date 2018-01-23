Hartford City Council Approves Next Police Chief

HARTFORD — The Hartford City Council on Monday confirmed the next top cop for the city.

In a unanimous vote, council approved David Rosado to be the City of Hartford’s next police chief. Rosado, a lieutenant colonel with the state troopers, will replace Police Chief James Rovella. Rovella is expected to retire in February.

Lt. Colonel Rosado grew up in Charter Oak Terrace, attended Bulkeley High School and UConn’s School of Law, and currently oversees field operations for approximately seven hundred State Troopers as the Commanding Officer of the Office of Field Operations, an arm of the State Police in the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Last year, Rosado spent several weeks meeting with the city council and city residents before his appointment. He will be paid $156,800 annually.

“We’re not going to make unilateral decisions,” Rosado said of his impending tenure with the Hartford police. “We’re going to incorporate community leaders. We’re going to incorporate educational leaders. We’re going to incorporate parents, youth and keep them in mind in everything we do.”

Rosado was one of two main picks by Mayor Luke Bronin.

“I’m pleased that the City Council unanimously confirmed Lt. Colonel David Rosado to be our next Police Chief,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Lt. Colonel Rosado has had a distinguished career in law enforcement and he has deep roots in the City of Hartford.”

Rosado will be the first Hispanic police chief for the city.

“I’m excited about the appointment of Lt. Colonel David Rosado as the next Chief of the Hartford Police Department,” said City Councilman James Sanchez, Co-Chair of the Council’s Quality of Life and Public Safety Committee. “Lt. Colonel Rosado brings a wealth of knowledge as an administrator of the CT State Police, as well as know-how in implementing Community Policing objectives department wide, and improving community-police relations.”