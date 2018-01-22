Hartford Receives Grant for Reentry Program

HARTFORD — Hartford will soon have a welcome center for people released from prison.

Thanks to a grant from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, which announced a three-year, $450,000 grant to Community Partners in Action. Community Partners is an agency that will work with the city and other partners to establish a one-stop Reentry Welcome Center for returning residents in Hartford, officials said.

According to reports, the majority of people released from prison or jail in Connecticut return to the state’s five urban areas, including Hartford. In 2016, more than 2,000 individuals were released from a correctional facility, halfway house or parole supervision, with over half returning to Hartford, according to State Department of Correction data. The absence of adequate stabilizing resources in Hartford for these returning citizens immediately upon release jeopardizes their successful reintegration, officials said.

“We’ve been working in close partnership with Community Partners in Action, and establishing a one-stop Reentry Welcome Center has been our goal from day one,” said Mayor Bronin. “The Reentry Welcome Center will facilitate access to basic necessities like clothing and housing, as well as substance abuse treatment, educational programming, and job training. That’s not just about offering individuals a second chance – it’s about making our community safer and stronger.”

Before his election, Bronin formed a reentry working group with faith, community, and non-profit leaders, academics, and corrections professionals. They came up with a set of recommendations to integrate returning citizens into their neighborhoods related to data collection, resource identification, job training and other support, as well as partnership opportunities. The Reentry Welcome Center will be able to carry out many of those recommendations, officials said.

The Reentry Welcome Center will serve approximately 150 returning citizens each year for three years. Returning citizens will be able to access support and services offered by a variety of community organizations from basic needs like food and clothing to services like substance abuse treatment and job training as well as educational opportunities

“CPA’s Board of Directors and staff are pleased that our agency was able to play such an important role in having the Hartford Reentry Welcome Center realized,” said Maureen Price-Boreland, Executive Director of Community Partners in Action.