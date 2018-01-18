Attorney Arrested for Stealing from Client

ROCKY HILL — A former Colchester attorney, who in 2010 ran for probate judge, was arrested on Thursday and charged with stealing about $276,000 from a client he represented, according to the Chief State’s Attorney.

John W. Butts, 65, of 376 Hartford Road, Salem, was arrested on Thursday by an Inspector from the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. Butts was charged with first degree larceny, state officials said.

According to the arrest warrant, Butts allegedly embezzled $276,000 from a client he represented in a probate matter. The case was referred to the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office for investigation by the Norwich District Probate Court.

Butts, whose law office was in Colchester, was suspended from the practice of law in February 2017 and surrendered his license to practice in September 2017.

Butts was also arrested for a separate matter by the Connecticut State Police on Thursday. He was also charged for first degree larceny after a separate investigation.

According to reports, Butts used the money for personal and business expense.

Butts was released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court, on Jan. 25.