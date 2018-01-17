Ned Lamont Enters 2018 Race for Governor

HARTFORD — Ned Lamont has announced his bid to be the next governor. He is the latest to enter the race that has more than 12 candidates vying for the top political job in the state.

On Wednesday, Lamont, 64, filed paperwork with the Connecticut Secretary of the State and emailed supporters a letter and video announcement (see video ( http://bit.ly/2mNM3Hy ).

“I am proud to call Connecticut my home, to start my business here and raise my family here,” says Lamont. “We have many great assets and people want to live here, but we are falling behind. We need to fix our state budget and improve our economy so more people and businesses can continue to stay in Connecticut and find opportunity to advance here. Like many parents, I want my three children to stay here, to work and to raise a family in a thriving Connecticut.”



“Business people are measured by their results and Connecticut needs results right now; we need to change the way we do business. More good-paying jobs, more companies moving into Connecticut that attract talent, more leaders willing to come together to find common ground, fix our budget, and get our state moving again. We have serious issues to address and our leaders will need to tell the truth about how we are going to solve our biggest problems.”

In a statement to the press, Lamont said his agenda includes addressing the crisis in the state budget and finances; growing the economy and attracting and retaining a talented workforce that include raising the minimum wage; advancing pay equity; establishing paid family leave, and building out our transportation infrastructure and jobs by implementing modern tolling.

As a parent, a volunteer teacher at Harding High School in Bridgeport, a lecturer at Yale University, and currently a professor at Central Connecticut State University, Ned recognizes the critical need for talented educators and good schools. It’s why his agenda includes investing in the next generation of Connecticut workers through loan forgiveness for teachers in high-need school systems and supporting tuition-free community college for residents committed to working and staying in Connecticut.

Lamont, 64, has been a small business owner and entrepreneur for over 25 years. He founded Lamont Digital Systems (Campus Televideo), a company that challenged the cable utilities to provide a better service at a lower cost to students. In 2006, Lamont stood up against the political establishment and won a historic primary election against US Senator Joe Lieberman.

Lamont and his wife, Annie, have two daughters and a son.